French President Emmanual Macron's war of words with Turkey has put a major strain on the bi-lateral ties between Ankara and Paris. Despite Macron's relentless tirades against Turkey and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the common view within Ankara's policy circles is that "it is just Macron who has problems with Turkey," not the French public.

The sentiment is rooted in a historic alliance between Turkey's predecessor the Ottoman Empire and the French monarchy, dating back to the 16th century when Suleiman the Magnificent entered into the Mohacs war in 1526, defeating the Hungarian empire, which were the strongest allies of the Habsburg monarchy of Austria.

How did Sultan Suleiman's decision to fight the Hungarian Empire help the French monarchy of the time?

Historians say that a year before the war, Louise of Savoy, mother to the French monarch, Francis I, wrote a letter to the sultan, seeking his help in getting her son out of a Habsburg prison.

As the foremost ally of the Habsburgs, the Hungarian Empire faced a chilling defeat at the hands of the Ottomans, marking the end of the Jagiellonian dynasty. Charles V, the king of the Habsburgs, felt the pressure to come to the negotiating table and release Francis I.

The event laid a strong foundation for the Franco-Ottoman alliance, which survived for several centuries. Forming an alliance with a Muslim emperor was a controversial move for a Christrian king but it helped Francis I increase the longevity of his empire.

“France asked for help from the Ottoman Empire on every single occasion against the Habsburgs. Also the country benefited from the Ottoman Empire’s support when it struggled against Spanish dominance. Thus, the Ottomans had a chance to intervene in the European politics and they did it,” said Professor Feridun Mustafa Emecen, an Ottoman Empire Historian at Istanbul 29 Mayis University.

Speaking to TRT World, Ecemen said the Habsburgs had encircled the French empire and were close to becoming a major threat to the French identity. If the Ottomans had not entered central Europe during the Mohacs war, France would have come under the hegemony of the Habsburgs, Ecemen added.

In an article published by Sabah, Professor Erhan Afyoncu, a Turkish historian and rector of the National Defence University, said that after the first call for help from the French Empire marking the beginning of the Franco-Ottoman ties, Francis I again turned to Suleiman the Magnificent for help in 1528. Charles V still harassed the French king, who felt vulnerable to his Austrian foe in the absence of Ottoman support.

Talking to TRT World, Political historian Mesut Hakki Casin, who is a professor at Istanbul Yeditepe University, argued that "Turkish and French people are old friends" and Macron's anti-Turkish rhetoric is bereft of historic knowledge about how the two countries have seen each other.

From a historical perspective, crucial alliances between French monarchs and Ottoman Turkey at different times in history, which eventually transitioned in the Cold War alliance between Paris and Ankara, have almost always been a cornerstone of Turkish-France relations, although there have been ups and downs in some phases of history.

The broad historic consensus on the survival of the 16th century French monarchy, however, is that without the Ottoman support, it would have crumbled under the weight of the Habsburgs, which lasted until 1918.