Israeli aircraft and tanks continue to carry out strikes on Gaza, marking nearly two weeks of incessant shelling as it seeks reprisal against Hamas for incendiary balloons it launched towards Israel.

With tensions running high, Israel has closed its only commercial crossing with Gaza, banned sea access and halted fuel imports into the coastal strip, leading to its only power plant shutting down last week.

Health officials have voiced concern on Friday that the power plant shut-down could aggravate a novel coronavirus outbreak in impoverished Gaza, which is home to two million Palestinians, one of the most densely populated places in the world, and often described as an open-air prison.

Between a rock and a hard place

Ahmed Eissa, a father of two living in the Gaza Strip, was already struggling to make ends meet on $7 a day, dealing with frequent electricity cuts and worried that another war might break out.

Then the coronavirus found its way into the impoverished Palestinian territory just as Israel was tightening its blockade in a standoff with Gaza's militant Hamas rulers and a strict lockdown has confined everyone to their homes.

Now Eissa doesn't know how he will feed his family.

“I don’t have savings and I don't have a job, so no one would lend me money," he said. "I won't beg from anyone."

Hard calls

The restrictions imposed by Hamas are aimed at averting what many fear would be an even bigger catastrophe: a wide-scale outbreak in a territory where the healthcare system has been devastated by years of war and isolation.

The lockdown was triggered by the discovery earlier this week of the first locally spread cases, after months in which infections were confined to quarantine facilities where all returning travelers were forced to isolate for three weeks.

Authorities have not yet determined how the virus made its way into the general population.

Pincer movement

Israel and Egypt imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza after Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

Israel, which has fought three wars and countless smaller battles with Hamas since the takeover, says the closures are needed to prevent the militants from importing and manufacturing arms. Critics view it as a form of collective punishment.

The blockade, the periodic fighting and a longstanding feud between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank have devastated the local economy, which suffers from roughly 50 percent unemployment.

New depths

In recent weeks, Hamas-linked groups have sent incendiary balloons and rockets into Israel in a campaign aimed at pressuring it to ease restrictions and allow large-scale development projects.

In response, Israel launched airstrikes targeting Hamas military infrastructure, sealed off Gaza's fishing zone and closed its sole commercial crossing.