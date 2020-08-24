Suspected militants allied with Daesh have set off powerful bombs in a southern Philippine town despite extra tight security because of threats of attacks by Daesh group-aligned militants, military officials have said.

The bombings were staged as the government grapples with the highest number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia.

Monday's twin blasts including a suicide bombing killed 15 people and wounded 75 others on restive southern Philippine island of Jolo.

Most of the victims were military and police personnel, with some civilians, including children.

The island in Sulu province is a stronghold of the terrorist group Abu Sayyaf, which pledged allegiance to Daesh.

Regional military commander Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan said at least five soldiers and four civilians were killed in the first attack when a bomb attached to a motorbike exploded at noon near two parked army trucks in front of a grocery and a computer shop in Jolo town in Sulu province.

“It was a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device which exploded while our soldiers were on a marketing run,” Vinluan told reporters.

A second blast nearby, apparently from a female suicide attacker, occurred about an hour later and killed the bomber and a soldier, Vinluan and other officials said.

“A soldier was checking on somebody then there was another explosion,” Vinluan said.

A third unexploded bomb was reportedly found in a public market. Jolo was immediately placed in a security lockdown by troops and police.

Nearly 40 soldiers, police and civilians were wounded in the bomb attacks, military and police officials said.

Both bombs are believed to be homemade and were triggered within an hour of each other in the main urban centre.