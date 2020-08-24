New Zealand prosecutors say Christchurch mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant meticulously planned his March 15, 2019 attacks, and wanted to kill more than the 51 people whose lives he prematurely ended.

The Australian white supremacist who murdered 51 Muslims in last year's Christchurch mosque terrorist attack showed no emotion as his sentencing hearing opened on Monday with horrific details of an atrocity prosecutors said was planned to inflict maximum casualties.

Brenton Tarrant wanted "to have shot more people than he did", the court was told at the start of the sentencing, held amid tight security and in front of bereaved families and wounded survivors.

The court heard how the heavily-armed Tarrant opened fire on men, women and children as he live-streamed the attack on social media, ignoring pleas for help, and driving over one body as he moved from one mosque to the next.

When he saw a three-year-old clinging to his father's leg, Tarrant shot him "with two precisely aimed shots," prosecutor Barnaby Hawes told the court.

Tarrant has pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism over the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch in March last year.

The sentencing proceedings may take up to four days to conclude.

Jailed for life without parole

Lawyers expect the 29-year-old to be the first person jailed for life without parole in New Zealand.

Tarrant was arrested as he drove to attack a third mosque in Ashburton, about an hour south of Christchurch.

Wearing grey prison clothing and surrounded in the dock by three police officers, the Australian remained silent, occasionally looking around the room, as Hawes delivered a chilling summary of facts, and members of the Muslim community recounted the impact on their lives.

"He admitted (to police) going into both mosques intending to kill as many people as he could," Hawes said.

"He stated that he wanted to have shot more people than he did and was on the way to another mosque in Ashburton to carry out another attack when he was stopped," he said.

"In his interview, the defendant referred to his attacks as 'terror attacks'.

"He further stated the attacks were motivated by his ideological beliefs and he intended to instil fear into those he described as 'invaders' including the Muslim population or more generally non-European immigrants."

