WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israelis demand Netanyahu's resignation in fresh protest
Protests have been mounting in recent weeks, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over several corruption indictments and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Israelis demand Netanyahu's resignation in fresh protest
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem on August 22, 2020. / Reuters
August 22, 2020

Thousands of protesters have rallied in Jerusalem demanding the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, chanting "Minister of Crime", "You're fired" and "Free Israel".

The demonstrators, some playing musical instruments, gathered in front of the premier's official residence on Saturday. 

Local media estimated the crowd at around 10,000.

READ MORE:Thousands attend anti-Netanyahu protests across Israel

Corruption indictments, virus crisis

Recommended

Protests demanding that Netanyahu resign over several corruption indictments and his handling of the coronavirus crisis have been mounting in recent weeks and the premier has been scathing in his counter-attack.

Earlier this month, he accused Channel 12 and another private station, Channel 13, of "delivering propaganda for the anarchist left-wing demonstrations" by giving extensive coverage of the rallies.

Israel won praise for its initial response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the government has come under criticism amid a resurgence in cases after restrictions were lifted starting in late April. 

Netanyahu has himself acknowledged that the economy was re-opened too quickly.

READ MORE:Arrests and clashes follow anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla