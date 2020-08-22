Israeli tanks have shelled positions of Gaza's ruling Hamas resistance, the army and Palestinian security sources said, hours after a rocket was launched at southern Israel.

A statement from the Israeli military said that "tanks targeted Hamas military posts in the southern Gaza Strip" on Saturday in response to the Friday fire.

The rocket, which set off sirens in southern Israel, was intercepted by air defences without causing any casualties or damage.

Gaza security sources said the Israeli tank fire on Saturday targeted Hamas observation posts east of Rafah and east of Khan Yunis, causing no casualties.

Positions belonging to the Izzd ad Din al Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, in Khan Younis and Rafah cities were hit by missiles launched by Israeli jets, Anadolu Agency reported.

Ongoing exchanges of fire

Israel has bombed besieged Gaza almost daily since August 6 in retaliation for the launch of balloons fitted with firebombs, or, less frequently, rockets.

On Thursday night, a dozen rockets were fired at Israel, which responded with air strikes on a rocket manufacturing plant and underground infrastructure.

Israeli warplanes bombed Gaza again on Friday.

Israeli firefighters meanwhile continued to put out blazes on farmland and scrub set alight by incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave.

