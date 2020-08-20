US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused America's European allies of "siding with the ayatollahs" over Iran after he initiated a controversial procedure to reimpose UN sanctions on Tehran.

"No country but the United States has had the courage and conviction to put forward a resolution. Instead, they chose to side with the ayatollahs," Pompeo told reporters on Thursday after formally starting the disputed process.

The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its demand for all UN sanctions on Iran to be restored, setting off an immediate confrontation with Russia and other Security Council members who called the US move illegal.

Pompeo cited significant Iranian violations of the 2015 nuclear deal, a requirement to “snap back” UN sanctions.

Russia fires back

Russian deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky shot back: “Looks like there are 2 planets. A fictional dog-eat-dog one where US pretends it can do whatever it wants without ‘cajoling’ anyone, breach and leave deals but still benefit from them, and another one where the rest of the world lives and where intl law and diplomacy reign.”

At the heart of the showdown in the UN’s most powerful body is President Donald Trump’s 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal between six global powers and Iran.

The US maintains that under the Security Council resolution endorsing the agreement it retains the right as an initial party to invoke the provision to “snap back” sanctions.

'US has no right on Iran talks'

The US insistence that it can authorise snapback had already been rejected by virtually all other members of the 15-nation council. Germany, a participant in the Iran deal but not a council member, is also opposed.