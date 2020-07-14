At least 11 troops and a civilian have been killed during border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia that have continued for three days despite international calls for restraint.

The international community worries about clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in part because of the threat to instability in the South Caucasus, a region that serves as a corridor for pipelines taking oil and gas to world markets.

The fighting between the arch-foes in the South Caucasus since Sunday is the heaviest in years, raising fears of a major flare-up in the volatile region.

Azerbaijan said seven of its troops – including a major general and a colonel – and a civilian had died on Tuesday, and Armenia said four of its troops had been killed, its first reported fatalities in the clashes.

Overall, 16 people have been killed from both sides since Sunday.

Azerbaijan and Armenia both said exchanges of fire that began on Sunday had continued into Tuesday and each accused the other of ceasefire violations and shelling.

Locked in conflict

The two neighbours in the South Caucasus have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan that has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia, who declared independence during a conflict that broke out as the Soviet Union crumbled in 1991. International efforts to settle the conflict have stalled.

The latest clashes occurred some 300 kilometres from the mountainous enclave.

Though a ceasefire was agreed upon in 1994, Azerbaijan and Armenia continue to accuse each other of shooting attacks around Nagorno-Karabakh and along the separate Azeri-Armenian frontier.

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have frequently engaged in clashes. In 2016, scores were killed in four days of fighting.

Fighting in Tavush

The latest incident began on Sunday when Armenian and Azerbaijani troops exchanged fire in the northern section of their border. Officials in both countries blamed each other for starting the fighting and said that sporadic shelling continued Monday.

Azerbaijani President Ilhan Aliyev denounced what he described as “another provocation of Armenia” and vowed to protect Azerbaijan's national territory.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also accused Azerbaijan of provoking the clashes and warned that it would "bear responsibility for the unpredictable consequences".

International reactions

Meanwhile, Russia urged both countries to show restraint after the escalation in deadly fighting along their shared border.

"We are deeply concerned about the exchange of fire on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow was calling on "both sides to show restraint".