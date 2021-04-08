Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Kingdom found himself locked out of his own embassy on Wednesday as his deputy had him shut out of the building and had taken charge on behalf of the military.

In February, Myanmar’s military took power through a coup and have since been violently cracking down on pro-democracy protesters who have been demonstrating since February 2.

Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn rejected the legitimacy of the ruling junta in recent weeks, calling for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

“I have been locked out,” he toldReuters outside the embassy in the Mayfair area of west London.

“It’s a kind of coup, in the middle of London... you can see that they occupy my building,” he said.

Kyaw Zwar Minn has been in contact with Britain’s foreign ministry about the situation.

“We are aware of a protest outside the Myanmar embassy in Mayfair, London. Public order officers are in attendance. There have (been) no arrests,” London police said in a statement.

The ambassador told a journalist that his office was occupied by the military junta in a video interview posted to Twitter.

Kyaw Zwar Minn ended up sleeping in his car outside of the embassy in London.

Kyaw Win, director of Burma Human Rights Network (BHRN), called on the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to pressure the military junta in Myanmar.