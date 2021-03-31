An intense debate is raging in Pakistan over a proposed law that seeks to give the central bank unprecedented autonomy and make it difficult for the government to print new bank notes to meet its expenses.

Critics say the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Act 2021, which is up for debate in the parliament, is being pushed at the behest of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is helping Islamabad with a $6 billion loan.

At the heart of the debate is a proposal that makes fighting inflation the primary job of the central bank instead of funding government-sponsored credit schemes.

Targeting inflation is a priority for central banks around the world, says Salim Raza, a career banker who headed the SBP from 2009 to 2010.

But other countries “can make inflation targeting rank with any other responsibilities,” a luxury Pakistan doesn’t have, he tells TRT World.

“Inflation in Pakistan is 8.7 percent compared with the world average of 2.5 percent. So we are a high inflation country.”

The amendment in the law allows the central bank to stop giving credit to the government, which in turn would be forced to cut expenses or make up the deficit from tax revenue.

“Government’s whole fiscal strategy and management needs a massive overhaul. If you allow it to continue borrowing from the State Bank then that overhaul will be postponed,” says Raza.

Under IMF pressure, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has already taken the difficult decision of increasing electricity tariffs and rolled back tax exemptions for some sectors.

“It is necessary to fight inflation in Pakistan because the government has had an easy conduit of funds from the State Bank. It hasn’t applied the fiscal policy as they should,” says Raza. A central bank has to print new bank notes to finance the government's budget, something that increases the money supply and causes inflation.

Successive governments have relied on borrowing from the central bank to meet budgetary needs instead of trying to stop the financial hemorrhage from state-run entities like Pakistan International Airlines, for instance.

The pandemic dilemma

While the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed economic projections off course, the recent resumption of the IMF programme after a year long-gap has helped the Pakistani rupee gain against the dollar.