Two Indian states with sizeable Muslim populations are voting in local elections in a test of strength for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Hindu nationalist agenda is being challenged by months-long farmer protests and a fresh wave of the pandemic.

Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Modi, have campaigned heavily to win West Bengal for the first time and dislodge the state's chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, as well as retain power in northeastern Assam state in Saturday's election.

The BJP has for years been accused of stoking religious polarisation and discriminating against minorities, and faces stiff challenges in both states with nearly 30 percent Muslim population.

Nationwide, Muslims comprise nearly 14 percent of the 1.4 billion people, while Hindus make up 80 percent.

'Tension and fear'

"The BJP’s success depends on if it is able to polarize Hindu votes to a huge extent, and get half of the 70 percent of Hindu votes," said Subir Bhowmik, a political analyst.

Manmohan Singh, a former prime minister and an opposition Congress party leader, criticised the BJP's Hindu nationalism, saying that society is being divided on the basis of religion, culture and language.

"The basic rights of the common man are being denied and there is an atmosphere of tension and fear."

Thousands of paramilitary soldiers and local police are guarding voting stations to prevent clashes between rival supporters.

Violence in campaigning

In West Bengal, rival groups have attacked each other with sticks and rocks, and set vehicles on fire during campaigning.

Images of a fiery Banerjee, 66, who's been addressing massive crowds from a wheelchair after a leg injury, have set the tone for a tough battle.