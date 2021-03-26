WORLD
4 MIN READ
Officials: French air strike kills civilians in northern Mali
Local officials say France's Operation Barkhane killed six civilians who had gone to hunt birds and rabbits in remote Gao region, but French forces claim they targeted militants.
Officials: French air strike kills civilians in northern Mali
The Barkhane operation comprises more than 5,000 troops fighting militants in Mali and neighbouring countries. / AFP
March 26, 2021

Local officials in northern Mali have accused France's army of killing six civilians in an air strike, but French forces claimed they targeted militants.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday in the remote Gao region, is the second time this year that France's Operation Barkhane has been accused of killing civilians.

Mayor Mohamed Assaleh Ahmad and Souleymane Ag Almahmoud, a former member of parliament from the area, said the strike killed six civilians.

The Barkhane operation comprises more than 5,000 troops fighting militants in Mali and neighbouring countries.

Barkhane said the strike had "neutralised" a group of militants 60 km north of In Deliman.

"This strike was ordered after a phase of surveillance and identification permitting the characterisation of the presence of an armed terrorist group," it said in a statement.

Witnesses say strikes killed local hunters

Mohamed Assaleh Ahmad, mayor of the nearby village of Talataye, told AFP news agency that around 1030 GMT, witnesses around reported explosions and claim to have seen planes in the air. 

A municipal councillor also said he saw a drone fire west of Talataye.

The mayor said the victims were six male civilians from Talataye between the ages of 15 and 20 and were out hunting birds and had a single rifle between them.

"This is a group of young people, including minors, who decided to spend the day outside the village of Talataye on board three motorcycles and armed with a hunting rifle to shoot rabbits and partridge," he told AFP.

Recommended

France's Barkhane force issued a statement on what appeared to be the same incident, saying intelligence and identity checks indicated the presence of an armed group.

It said it "carried out a strike neutralising" the group, while also indicating three motorcycles were destroyed. It did not say how many people were killed.

It was not possible to immediately verify either account in the remote and dangerous location.

READ MORE: Explosive device in Mali kills three French soldiers

Probe on strikes on wedding

The United Nations is currently investigating a January 3 air strike near the village of Bounti that local residents said hit a wedding party attended by civilians.

The French military denies that account, saying the strike killed about 30 militant fighters.

Barkhane troops are deployed across West Africa's semi-arid Sahel region, where militants linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh terrorist groups are waging a widening insurrection against national armies.

France is searching for an exit strategy eight years after it first sent soldiers to intervene in Mali against militants, but President Emmanuel Macron last month ruled out an immediate reduction of troops in the region.

READ MORE: Will UN probe into Mali crimes examine France’s role in the conflict?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki