A delay in the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines under the COVAX facility has forced Pakistan to explore other options including commercial import of the jabs, which a large part of its population won’t be able to afford.

“At present (we are) struggling to keep the vaccination drive going because GAVI has not been able to give a single dose to Pakistan,” Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, the top official at the health ministry, tells TRT World.

The Geneva-based GAVI, an international organisation that seeks to promote equitable distribution of vaccines, along with the World Health Organisation (WHO), is co-ordinating the free supply of Covid-19 vaccines to developing and poor nations.

GAVI had earlier indicated sending a consignment to Islamabad by early March but it didn’t come through, says Khawaja. “Because of this gap, we are forced to buy whatever is available at the eleventh hour.”

COVAX, the only vaccine affordable for people in many poor countries, has so far shipped 31 million doses to 57 countries.

Altogether, some 142 nations are looking to receive 237 million doses under the COVAX facility through May. Pakistan was expected to get 14 million doses — the highest for any country in the group.

But there has been a shortage of Covishield, a vaccine developed by the anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca and which COVAX is distributing.

The Covishield shots are being manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) — the world’s largest vaccine maker — at its massive production facilities in Pune.

SII has diverted much of its supply to meet local demand in India where the government is dealing with second virus surge. India has already recorded 160,000 deaths from the virus, while 2.7 million others have been infected.

“SII has pledged that, alongside supplying India, it will prioritise the COVAX multilateral solution for equitable distribution. COVAX is in talks with the Government of India with a view to ensuring deliveries as quickly as possible,” Evan O’Connell, a GAVI spokesperson, tells TRT World in an emailed response.

AstraZeneca is facing a crisis in the US and European Union where supply bottlenecks have hindered its delivery. A series of reports about flaws in its vaccine trial data have raised safety concerns.

But countries such as Pakistan, which have fallen behind in the vaccination drive, are clamouring to get their hands on whatever supply is available on the market.

The government has faced criticism over its slow response. An amount of $150 million was set aside to buy vaccines but it is yet to be utilised.

“I think the government was not interested in spending its own money. It relied on donations and then hoped vaccines from COVAX would start to come and the gap would be filled in that way,” says Waqar Bhatii, a Karachi-based journalist.

When money talks

Earlier in March, Pakistan allowed the private sector to import Covid-19 vaccine, becoming the first country in the world to do so.

But commercial sales, which are aimed at supplementing official drive, have hit a roadblock over the matter of how much a customer is supposed to pay for a shot.

A private medical logistics company, Ali Gohar, said it received on March 17 the first 50,000-dose consignment of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

However, the planned sale at private hospitals and clinics has stalled after Islamabad wavered over the price.