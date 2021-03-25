Myanmar security forces have fired at pro-democracy activists taking part in street demonstrations, killing at least five people, news reports said, a day after a nationwide silent strike in protest against last month's military coup.

Four people were killed in the town of Taunggyi in central Myanmar in the shooting, the Myanmar Now news portal said on Thursday. One person was killed in a protest in Mohnyin town in the north, it said.

Thousands of people held street protests in the commercial capital Yangon, the central city of Monywa and several other towns, according to witnesses and social media posts.

"Are we united? Yes we are," protesters shouted in Monywa.

"The revolution must prevail."

Nant Khi Phyu Aye, one of the those on the street, said many of the protesters were youngsters. "They want to protest every day without skipping one day," she told Reuters news agency.

Growing international pressure

Police fired at a street demonstration in the city of Mawlamyine and arrested 20 people, the Hinthar Media Corp said. At least two people were injured, it said.

Other media outlets reported at least five people sustained bullet wounds when security forces opened fire on protests in other towns. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

At least 286 people have been killed since the February 1 coup in the crackdown on protests, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group.

In a sign of growing international pressure, the United States is planning to impose sanctions on two conglomerates controlled by Myanmar's military, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The move is expected as early as Thursday.

Silent strike

Wednesday's silent strike left normally bustling areas of commercial hubs like Yangon and Monywa virtually deserted.

While the scale of the protests had been dropping in recent days, activists had called for big demonstrations on Thursday.

"The strongest storm comes after the silence," protest leader Ei Thinzar Maung said in a social media post.

Candle-lit vigils took place across the country again overnight, photographs on social media showed.

In Thanlyin on the outskirts of Yangon, protesters held up placards reading: "We don't accept military coup", while medical staff wearing white coats held a dawn march in the second city of Mandalay.

Five more people were wounded overnight in Mandalay, Myanmar Now reported. A 16-year-old man died after being shot in the back, it said.

The funeral of a seven-year-old girl killed on Tuesday, the youngest known victim of the crackdown, took place on Wednesday in Mandalay.