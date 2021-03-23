WORLD
2 MIN READ
Myanmar junta condoles deaths but blames anti-coup protests for violence
Myanmar military expresses sadness for protest death toll, which it puts at 164, and airs video testimony of a former top Yangon official alleging corruption by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, including receiving cash, gold bars and silk.
Myanmar junta condoles deaths but blames anti-coup protests for violence
Family members cry over the dead body of a teenage boy Tun Tun Aung who was shot dead by security forces in front of his home on Monday, in Mandalay, Myanmar March 23, 2021. / Reuters
March 23, 2021

Myanmar's military has expressed sadness for the deaths of what it said were 164 demonstrators during violence in the country, but accused anti-coup protesters of widespread destruction of property and of fanning unrest.

READ MORE:Myanmar junta mounts pressure on anti-coup protesters and media

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told a news conference he felt "sorry for their losses as they are also our citizens," and said nine members of security forces had been killed. 

He said strikes and hospitals not fully operating had caused deaths, including from Covid-19, calling them "undutiful and unethical".READ MORE:Myanmar unions call for extended nationwide strike

Recommended

Allegations of bribery against Suu Kyi

The military also showed a video testimony of a former top Yangon official alleging corruption by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, including receiving cash, gold bars and silk.

The military showed video testimony of former Yangon chief minister Phyo Min Thein saying he visited Suu Kyi multiple times and gave her money "whenever needed". 

It also showed a mayor of Naypyitaw alleging her National League for Democracy party had committed electoral fraud by inventing voters, including in one township tripling the number. 

READ MORE:Myanmar protesters take to streets, defying junta's campaign of fear

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition