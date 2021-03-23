Myanmar's military has expressed sadness for the deaths of what it said were 164 demonstrators during violence in the country, but accused anti-coup protesters of widespread destruction of property and of fanning unrest.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told a news conference he felt "sorry for their losses as they are also our citizens," and said nine members of security forces had been killed.

He said strikes and hospitals not fully operating had caused deaths, including from Covid-19, calling them "undutiful and unethical".READ MORE:Myanmar unions call for extended nationwide strike