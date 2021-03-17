WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden: Putin will soon ‘pay a price’ for Russian interference in elections
US President Joe Biden tells ABC News in an interview that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “soulless … killer” and will face consequences for directing efforts to swing the 2020 US presidential election for Donald Trump.
Biden: Putin will soon ‘pay a price’ for Russian interference in elections
US President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One as he leaves the White House for Pennsylvania to promote his Covid-19 relief plan on March 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. / AFP
March 17, 2021

President Joe Biden has said Russian President Vladimir Putin will face consequences for directing efforts to swing the 2020 US presidential election to Donald Trump, and that they would come soon.

"He will pay a price," Biden told ABC News in an interview that aired on Wednesday. Asked what the consequences would come, he said "you'll see shortly".

His comments come after a US intelligence report on Tuesday bolstered longstanding allegations that Putin was behind Moscow's election interference, an accusation Russia called baseless.

READ MORE: 'Baseless': Russia says US provided no evidence of election meddling

Putin a 'killer'

Recommended

At the same time, Biden noted that "there's places where it's in our mutual interest to work together", such as renewing the START nuclear agreement, adding that the two leaders have a known history.

"I know him relatively well," Biden said, adding that "the most important thing dealing with foreign leaders in my experience ... is just know the other guy".

Of Putin, Biden said he does not think the Russian leader has a soul. Asked if he thought Putin was a killer, he told ABC: "I do."

The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament denounced Biden for agreeing with an assessment that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a "killer."

"Biden insulted the citizens of our country with his statement," State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that attacks on Putin are "attacks on our country".

READ MORE: Putin signs extension of New START arms control treaty

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now