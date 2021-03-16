The European Union will seek the renewal of the 2016 refugee migration deal with Turkey, the EU foreign policy chief has said, hailing it for producing "tangible results."

Josep Borrell said the EU member states and institutions first among themselves and then later with Turkey had to discuss the renewal of engagement that the bloc and Turkey concluded.

He was speaking at a press conference on Monday following a joint meeting of EU foreign affairs and interior ministers.

The deal "has been very much criticised" but "has produced tangible results," he said.

"It has led to a significant decrease of loss of human lives, a reduction in irregular crossings and improved the situation of refugees and migrants in Turkey," Borrell pointed out.

$7.2B in assistance for refugees

He said under the deal, the EU had pledged $7.2 billion in assistance for the refugees, and nearly all of the sum had already been contracted.