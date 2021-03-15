Greece, the Greek Cypriot Administration and Egypt’s counter-productive gas diplomacy have obstructed any resolution through attempts to sideline Turkey, Libya and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean. On top of that, Egypt and Greece signed a maritime deal violating Turkey and Libya's continental shelves in August.

Turkey on the other hand is determined to keep the doors open to dialogue with its Mediterranean neighbours to achieve a political settlement and a win-win solution.

For instance, earlier this month, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated, "we could also sign an agreement with Egypt by negotiating maritime jurisdictions," stressing that Turkey welcomes Egypt's respect for its continental shelf in the region while Cairo carries out its activitiesin the eastern Mediterranean.

In a similar vein, the Turkish national defence minister Hulusi Akar recently noted, “we have many historical and cultural values in common with Egypt. When they are put in use, we consider that there may be different developments in the coming days.”

He also emphasised that Ankara supports a negotiated solution through dialogue in line with international law and good neighbourly relations.

These statements bring a positive atmosphere to a hostile table and indicate that Ankara is trying to find a fair and mutual resolution to the dispute instead of seeking a national-interest-first approach. Other countries have gone that way through compromised partnerships that don't include all stakeholders as we saw when Athens, Nicosia and Cairo attempted unfeasible energy ventures.

In addition to that, last January, five years since the 60th round of talks in March 2016, exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece took place in Istanbul thanks to the encouragement of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Statements coming out of the EU and US have welcomed this development.

However, the international community have not approached the row in the eastern Mediterranean with any sense of objectivity. All indications (statements, etc.), especially by EU officials, indicate that they unilaterally support Greece over Turkey and Turkish Cypriots. These are the results of poor diplomatic miscalculations — precluding Ankara’s genuine open-door policyfor cooperation.

Brussels should play a constructive role as a fair mediator

The European Union and its allies should play an essential role in the eastern Mediterranean row between Greece and Turkey before it gets out of hand. Their knee-jerk approach to counter Turkey needs to be fairly reevaluated with a well negotiated solution-oriented blueprint.