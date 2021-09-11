Yemeni officials said the country's Houthi rebels have fired a ballistic missile and explosive-laden drones at a Red Sea port, destroying humanitarian aid warehouses.

Saturday's attack on the port city of Mocha on Yemen’s western coast was the latest blamed on the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have in recent weeks accelerated their offensives on government areas, as well as cross-border attacks on neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

The rebels did not claim responsibility for the attack, which bore the hallmarks of the Houthis.

A Houthi spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Civil war

Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital of Sanaa and much of the northern part of the country, forcing the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015, backed by the United States, to try restore Hadi to power, and threw its support behind his internationally backed government.

Despite a relentless air campaign and ground fighting, the war has deteriorated largely into a stalemate and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

'Huge destruction' to port

The Foreign Ministry of the internationally recognised government said in a statement that the Houthis had fired a ballistic missile and five explosives-laden drones at the port.