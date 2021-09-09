Iran and the Taliban have come a long way to find a common ground and narrow differences. But in the past few days, Iran's foreign ministry has been showing displeasure toward the Taliban taking control of the last opposition stronghold, the Panjshir valley, which signalled unease in their bilateral relations.

Tehran has also appeared to be hesitant toward Pakistani influence in Afghanistan. The Taliban and Pakistan have developed strong ties, with some Taliban leaders being closely linked to Islamabad.

Despite some explicit signs, Iranian experts don’t think that relations between the Taliban and Tehran have come to the point of total rupture.

“There are no tensions. Iran is opposed to civil war and foreign military intervention,” Mohammed Marandi, an Iranian-American academic and a political analyst, tells TRT World, explaining why the Iranian foreign ministry frowned upon Taliban's actions in the Panjshir Valley, where Ahmad Massoud, the son of the legendary mujahideen leader Ahmad Shah Massoud, and his allies appeared to make a last stand against the group.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed Tehran’s uneasiness toward Taliban’s operation in the famous valley.

“The news coming out of Panjshir is concerning. Last night’s attacks [on Panjshir] are condemned in the strongest terms. Martyrdom of Afghan leaders is deeply regrettable,” said Khatibzadeh, referring to Afghan casualties including Fahim Dashty, the spokesman of Massoud’s forces, who was also a respected Afghan journalist, and some senior commanders.

Tehran Times, an English language daily newspaper, which was founded in 1979 “to air the voice” of the Iranian Revolution according to its website, interpreted the new stance of Tehran as “Iran draws red lines on Afghanistan”.

The former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad also had harsh words for the Taliban, echoing some of his old tirades against the world’s Jews, which were alleged to be anti-semitic.

“A group has been supported, which is created and then trained, armed and supported by the neighbours. It has captured a country and called itself the government. The world had either been watching or supporting. This is an ugly thing in the face of the world,” he said recently.

What’s happening?

But Marandi still believes that the Iran-Taliban rapprochement has not gone off its course. He also thinks that “Ahmadinejad is irrelevant” in the Iranian political context. Tehran still views that “NATO retreat” from Afghanistan under the Taliban pressure “was a victory” and because the Taliban is a part of Afghan society, they can’t be “marginalised,” the professor says.

Tehran also thinks that the Taliban is not the same group, which came to power in 1996, and because it has different factions, it can’t be described as “a monolith” entity, according to the professor.

While Washington “pulled the rug out from under the former corrupt Afghan government”, Iran also helped the Taliban claim Afghanistan by pushing “Tajik, Hazara and Uzbek allies not to fight” against the group, the professor says.

But Fatima Karimkhan, a Tehran-based Iranian journalist, thinks that things are not as they used to be. “We can see that the honeymoon is over now, but about what will come next, it’s still too soon to have a clue,” Karimkhan tells TRT World.

Karimkhan also sees a lot of problems in the recently formed Afghan government. “The Taliban had spoken about forming a multiethnic government but as you see the government is almost completely Pashtun, no role for Hazarahs, nothing for Tajiks, Uzbeks and the Shia population,” she says. The Taliban is a Pashtun-dominated group.

On the other hand, the group “is not tolerating” any non-Taliban mujahideen leaders like Massoud and others, she says, creating “a high level of pressure” from Iranian public opinion and media over Tehran “to step back from tolerating Taliban in Afghanistan.”