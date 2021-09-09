A swath of the Florida panhandle has been placed under a tropical storm warning after Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall.

The storm touched down over St. Vincent Island, about 15 km west southwest of Apalachicola on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Mindy could cause as much as 15 centimeters of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through on Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

Scattered flash, urban, and small-stream floods are possible.

Busy Atlantic hurricane season