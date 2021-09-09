WORLD
Tropical Storm Mindy hits Florida panhandle
Heavy rain is predicted for the panhandle – part of US state bordering Alabama and Georgia – as well as southern Georgia and South Carolina, and is expected to last through Thursday morning.
This GOES- East GeoColor satellite image taken on September 8, 2021 shows Tropical Storm Mindy as it makes landfall on the Florida panhandle. / AP
September 9, 2021

A swath of the Florida panhandle has been placed under a tropical storm warning after Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall.

The storm touched down over St. Vincent Island, about 15 km west southwest of Apalachicola on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

Mindy could cause as much as 15 centimeters of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through on Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said. 

Scattered flash, urban, and small-stream floods are possible.

Busy Atlantic hurricane season

Mindy's arrival occurred only a few hours after it had strengthened into a tropical storm on Wednesday evening. 

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h and was moving northeast at 21 33 km/h, forecasters said.

The tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River to the east. 

That area is about 500 kilometers east of southern Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida made landfall late last month. The region is still recovering from the deadly and destructive Category 4 storm.

Mindy is the 13th-named storm of what has been another busy Atlantic hurricane season. 

According to a tweet from Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, the average date for the 13th-named storm from 1991-2020 was October 24.

READ MORE: Climate crisis, creaky infrastructure blamed for Hurricane Ida havoc

SOURCE:AP
