In Somalia, the two top officials of the state, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, commonly known as Farmajo, and the Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble who was appointed by him, are at loggerheads.

In the latest episode of the rift, Prime Minister Roble on Wednesday accused the President of "obstructing" a high-profile investigation into the fate of an intelligence agent whose disappearance sparked an outcry in a highly polarised unstable nation amid a fragile electoral process.

Ikran Tahlil was a 25-year-old intelligence officer working at Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA). She was abducted near her home in the capital Mogadishu last June.

The agency last week concluded she had been kidnapped and killed by Al Shabab militants.

The militant group promptly rejected the claim as Tahlil's family accused the agency of murdering her, a view fiercely supported by many Somalis who have taken to social media to denounce the agency and demand justice.

As the case sparked a public outcry, Prime Minister Roble fired the agency director Fahad Yasin, a close friend of President Farmajo, saying that the agency’s report was “not convincing and lacks sufficient evidence”.

The President expectedly came to the aid of his friend on Monday in a way that fueled the rift between the two leaders. He dismissed the sacking as “illegal and unconstitutional” and promoted the agency’s director Yasin to the position of national security adviser.

Roble said Farmajo's actions were harming the probe into Tahlil's disappearance "in the same way justice and rule of law agencies have been previously barred from exercising full investigation".

"That is a dangerous existential threat to the country's governance system," he said.

Fragile electoral process

Two men seemed to get along when Roble was appointed as a prime minister by President Farmajo last year. But the relations between the two leaders have turned quickly and increasingly hostile.