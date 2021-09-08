The biggest trial in France's modern history has opened of 20 suspects charged over the November 2015 Paris attacks that saw 130 people killed, with an expected nine months of hearings set to reopen still raw wounds.

The suicide bombing and gun assault by three teams of militants on bars, restaurants and the Bataclan music venue – planned in Syria and later claimed by Daesh terror group – was the worst postwar atrocity on French territory.

The only surviving attacker, Salah Abdeslam, is in the dock with 13 other defendants at a purpose-built facility in central Paris.

Six others are being tried in absentia. Twelve of the 20 people on trial, including Abdeslam, face life sentences if convicted.

The area around the court was blocked off on Wednesday and armed police with dogs were on patrol ahead of the proceedings that begin around 1100 GMT.

'Entering the unknown'

"We are entering the unknown," said Arthur Denouveaux, a survivor of the Bataclan music venue attack and president of Life for Paris, a victims' association.

"We're eager for it to start but we're wondering how it's going to go over the next nine months," he said.

The trial will last until May 2022 with 145 days of scheduled hearings involving about 330 lawyers, 300 victims and testimony from former president Francois Hollande in November.

"These events are seared into our collective memory," Justice Minister Eric Dupont-Moretti told French TV, vowing that the trial would rise to the challenge.

Silent suspect pledges Daesh fielty

Surviving gunman Abdeslam, now 31, who was born in Belgium but has French and Moroccan nationality, fled the scene of the carnage after abandoning his suicide belt, which investigators later found to be defective.

He was captured four months later in Brussels, hiding in a building close to his family home.

Abdeslam has refused to cooperate with the French investigation and remained largely silent throughout a separate trial in Belgium in 2018.

He declared on Wednesday there is "no god but Allah" and gave his profession as a "fighter for the Islamic State" group as the trial got underway.

Asked by the Paris court to confirm his identity as proceedings started, Abdeslam, said: "Firstly I want to state that there is no god but Allah and Mohammed is his messenger", the basic statement of Islamic faith known as the Shahadah.

Asked to give his profession, he replied: "I gave up all professions to become a fighter for the Islamic State".

A major question is whether he will speak at his scheduled testimony, set for mid-January.