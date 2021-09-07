US President Joe Biden has asked American lawmakers to set aside some $6.4 billion to fund ongoing efforts to resettle at-risk Afghans following America's pullout from the war-torn country.

Shalanda Young, a senior official at the Office of Management and Budget, made the request public in a blog post on Tuesday, calling on Congress to provide the funding "to enable the success of this multifaceted, historic mission."

"This operation has spanned the globe, beginning with moving evacuees from Afghanistan to third-country transit hubs on military air and charter flights. At transit hubs, evacuees are housed on US bases, where they undergo biometric and biographic security screenings before they are allowed into the United States," she wrote.