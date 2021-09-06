Aluminium prices climbed to their highest in more than a decade after the coup in Guinea unfolded over long-standing concerns about the west African country's exports of bauxite, the mineral used in the production of the lightweight metal.

In the London and Shanghai markets, the prices of aluminium rose after the coup and the shares of the sector’s leading companies jumped, while the industry leader Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) and United Co Rusal were traded at 10 percent and 15 percent higher, respectively.

United Co. Rusal founder Oleg Deripaska said that the market “can be seriously shaken” in a Telegram post.

Prices increased 1.8 percent in the London Metal Exchange to $2,775.50 a ton, the highest since 2011, while it traded at $2,750 in Shanghai.

“The increased uncertainty around the new political regime in one of the world’s largest bauxite-producing countries may disrupt global commodity export flows and also raises the likelihood of export contracts renegotiation, which may put upside pressure on alumina and aluminium prices,” said JPMorgan’s analysts.

Guinea is the key global supplier of bauxite, which is about a quarter of the world's demand, and half of it is imported by China.

China produces around 60 percent of the world’s total aluminium output.

Guinean special forces have staged a coup on Sunday, arresting the president, in the latest political upheaval to roil the impoverished west African country.