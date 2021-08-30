King Amanullah is the sovereign who led Afghanistan to total independence in 1919, the year he came to power. After proclaiming Afghanistan’s independence, he initiated a series of reforms including a new constitution, the equality of men and women under the civil law, and compulsory education for boys and girls. In the words of Princess Naciye, “he strived to make Afghanistan a strong, developed, modern nation.”

Nevertheless, King Amanullah Khan had to step down in 1929 after his official visit to Europe. According to Princess Naciye’s insight, the force behind her father’s abdication was the British Government. “They refused to make peace with their loss of Afghanistan and feared the impact of my father’s reforms. They carried out propaganda against him among Afghan chieftains, inciting a rebellion. My father renounced his throne voluntarily because he did not want violence and turmoil. However, they forced him to leave the country as well. He had hoped that his reforms would be continued, but instead, the progress he had achieved was reversed. He could not be consoled.”

After the departure of King Amanullah Khan, his family settled in Rome, Italy, where Princess Naciye was born and raised. However, the family never left Afghanistan behind. “Their hearts were always there. My parents would always talk about Afghanistan and show us pictures of the motherland. My grandmother would teach me Afghan songs and prayers.”

The family longed for their home, such that even though Princess Naciye had never been there, she had a great love for Afghanistan and felt the sorrow of her family’s exile. “In middle school, my class was told to write a composition about our motherlands. My composition began with the words I have a motherland that I have never seen. I wrote about the love I felt for the home I knew only through pictures and my family’s memories. I remember that when I read the composition, everyone was moved.”

When World War II began, Princess Naciye was only 10 years old. “During the war, we had difficulty finding food to eat and were mostly left in the cold.” Princess Naciye and Princess India struggled the most because they were children. Their father sent them to Switzerland for a while to keep them safe. There, they felt homesick, this time for Italy. When the war ended, they returned to Italy and Princess Naciye resumed her education there.

In 1954, Princess Naciye graduated from the Modern Languages and Literature Department of the University of Rome and started teaching French and English.

Princess Naciye came to Turkey upon her older sisters’ invitation. “My mother’s family had also left Afghanistan. They had settled in Istanbul with the help of Ataturk (Mustafa Kemal). My oldest siblings often visited them and eventually moved there.” When Princess Naciye came to Istanbul, she met Ilter Dogan, a Turkish businessman. They got married in 1957 and had two children, Omer Fazil and Humeyra.

The family lived in Istanbul and Ayvalik, and the Princess worked as a lecturer in Istanbul’s Italian Culture Center and taught Italian Philology at the University of Istanbul. They traveled to Italy often, but the Princess had gotten used to Turkey and never thought about leaving permanently. “Living in Turkey was easy for me. I had family here and felt close to Turkish people. We are similar in our thoughts, beliefs, and way of life.” The Princess is currently 91-years-old and living in Ayvalik.

Princess Naciye has a unique perspective when it comes to Afghanistan-Turkey relations as the daughter of King Amanullah Khan, a close friend of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. “They would write to each other often, and addressed one another as ‘birader’ (brother) in their letters.”

During the reign of Amanullah Khan, Turkey and Afghanistan were simultaneously fighting against imperialism and cooperated through this struggle. “Afghanistan was the first Muslim state to recognise the Republic of Turkey, and my father was the first foreign ruler to visit Turkey. He also had the Afghan embassy moved to Ankara. These were done at a time when major powers refused Turkey’s sovereignty and wouldn’t recognise Ankara as the capital.”