After a period of 'relative calm', the Syrian regime and Russian airstrikes intensified in Northwest and Southwest Syria in the past few months, triggering another round of internal displacement, according to the United Nations.

“We have very regrettably seen an escalation in many parts of Syria recently,” UN’s special envoy for Syria, Geir O Pedersen said during a security council briefing on Syria on August 24.

“These developments remind us that the conflict in Syria is far from over,” Pedersen stated. “...We need a credible political process as well as more sustained international cooperation.”

The Syrian Civil Defence or White Helmets, and UNICEF also highlighted the increasing hostilities.

At least 123 people, including 45 children and 20 women, have been killed by the Syrian regime and its ally Russia in the past three months northwestern Syria, a member of the Syrian Civil Defence told TRT World.

At least 108 people have been killed in the months before June, the group said.

Daraa al Balad

The most recent wave of fighting and bloodshed focused on two areas, Daraa al Balad in Southwest, and Idlib in Northwest Syria.

Daraa al Balad witnessed a heavy regime offensive that started on May 31 this year.

Fifty opposition forces and their families left the southern Syrian city of Daraa Thursday under a Russian-brokered truce aimed at ending the region's worst fighting in years, a monitor said.