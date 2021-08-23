When I was researching the reasons for the belated US intervention in Bosnia in the 1990s, I was struck by how Vietnam's shadow impacted American decisionmakers. The fall of Saigon had taken place almost two decades before the outbreak of Bosnian war. Yet, the Vietnam syndrome had stuck and the notion of a Vietnam-like quagmire had featured prominently in US deliberations.

The then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Colin Powell, who had served in Vietnam, was opposed to intervening militarily in Bosnia. After all, the Powell Doctrine – laying out the conditions necessary for a military intervention – was meant to forestall US adventurism abroad. Vietnam had become a metaphor for a military intervention gone wrong.

The fall of Kabul on August 15 and the ensuing images of Afghans desperately trying to cling onto a US military plane about to take off evoked memories of Saigon. With every new footage from Kabul going viral on social media, the unfolding chaos in Afghanistan showed that – to quote US Secretary of State Antony Blinken – this was “not Saigon”. It was, in fact, much worse.

Kabul will now be a new metaphor that replaces Saigon, with Afghanistan supplanting Vietnam as the greatest US military failure. The question now asked by many is what will be the post-Afghanistan American foreign policy?

One possible answer is to look for some hints at post-Vietnam America. Following the fall of Saigon in 1975, America turned inwards. Jimmy Carter, an individual with virtually no foreign policy experience, was elected president in the wake of the Richard Nixon scandals. America became less interventionist though the Cold War struggle with the Soviet Union continued. It took America more than a decade and a half to re-emerge as an interventionist power in the Balkans in the 1990s.

In today's America, Joe Biden, a Democrat, is in the White House following a scandal-prone Republican predecessor. The former senator with vast foreign policy experience has been largely a domestic issues president. The decision to withdraw from Afghanistan is his most consequential foreign policy decision since inauguration, and one already mired in controversy.

Judging by post-Vietnam-era America, Afghanistan will leave a significant shadow over future US foreign policy in the foreseeable future. The scale of American investment and spending in Afghanistan and the concomitant utter absence of competence of the now-former Kabul government will be a case study in how not to prop up a regime abroad. Anti-interventionists and isolationists at home need point no further than Ashraf Ghani.