A suicide bombing targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in south west Pakistan killed two children and wounded three, police officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's attack.

"Two children have been killed and three injured in the attack," Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan government, told Reuters news agency.

The suicide blast took place at the East Bay Road in the port city of Gwadar around 7 pm [local time]. Chinese nationals sustained minor wounds, a police statement said.

