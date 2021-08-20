When searching for the origin of modern-day Islamophobia, one comes across countless articles portraying the 9/11 attacks as the root cause of present hatred against Muslims. They hold that it was this event that led to a negative projection of Islam as a radical, anti-modern and anti-Western ideology.

While the 9/11 attacks did escalate retaliatory persecution of Muslims, the claim of it being at the root of Islamophobia is quite myopic – both metaphorically and literally. This event merely initiated a new phase of Islamophobic hatred, built upon a previous phase of propaganda and malevolence.

Other claims regarding the origin of Islamophobia refer to the early 20th century, when the term – or its French variant Islamophobie – was coined. In this case, it is difficult to distinguish Islamophobia from other xenophobic and supremacist tendencies of colonialism in general – the prejudice against Muslims could have emerged as part of widespread prejudice against all colonised peoples.

However, with the rise of autonomous Muslim-majority states in the post-colonial period, Muslims – and through them, Islam – gained an identity distinct from other nations. It was during this period that the first seeds of present-day Islamophobia were sown. Starting in the early post-colonial era, Islamophobia has grown through three distinct phases, each with its own defining events, drivers, and impacts.

Oil embargo and the Iranian Revolution

The first phase of Islamophobia began in the 1970s, when the Arab members of OPEC imposed an oil embargo on the US, and became entrenched after the Iranian Revolution.

According to the renowned scholar Edward Said, “It is not too much of an exaggeration to say that before the sudden OPEC price rises in early 1974, Islam as such scarcely figured either in the culture or in the media [of the United States]. One saw and heard of Arabs and Iranians, of Pakistanis and Turks, rarely of Muslims.”

Given that a sense of Muslim solidarity motivated the embargo, Islam was put in the American media spotlight. News headlines started featuring it and Orientalists regularly commented on it, familiarising audiences with Islam as an ideology linked to the oil crisis.

While the events of 1973 - 1974 made Islam a topic of discussion in the Western world, it was the Iranian Revolution that prompted opinion formation regarding it. The perceived ‘loss’ of a modernised Iran under Shah Reza Pahlavi to an Islamic regime led by Ayatollah Khomeini had dealt a strong blow to Western interests in the region.

The subsequent hostage crisis provided Western powers – particularly the US – with an opportunity to make the revolution and its Islamic credentials relevant to Western audiences.

Pictures of ‘Islamic’ mobs with anti-American placards were frequently displayed on American media alongside words like 'radicalisation' and 'fundamentalism', presenting Islam as a threat to Western ideals.

In April 1979, the cover of Times magazine depicted a cleric performing the call for prayer next to the words, ‘Islam: The Militant Revival’. Two years later, the blockbusterRaiders of the Lost Ark depicted an Arab swordsman getting shot by a gun-wielding Indiana Jones, creating a perception of an anti-modern Middle Eastern culture.

Similarly, the 1986 film Delta Force based its plot on a plane hijacking conducted by Muslim villains, with the voiceover in its trailer declaring, “The enemy doesn’t care who they hurt, not how young, how innocent, how helpless.”

In the period following the Iranian revolution, experts like Bernard Lewis and Samuel Huntington wrote extensively about the ‘clashing’ ideals of Islam and the West. While many today believe Huntington prophesised the rise of militant groups like Al Qaeda in his Clash of Civilizations thesis, a renewed focus on the 1970s shows that he merely extrapolated from the past.

The anti-Islam hysteria created during the first phase was driven by global politics and directed by some states against other states – first, against Arab nations embargoing the US, and later, Iran. In hindsight, it was this global politics-based nature that inspired ideas like Huntington's “Clash of Civilizations” in the first place.