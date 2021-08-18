However, it is not that Kashmir is new to the culture of films. The region has for long been a favourite destination for Indian filmmakers. Scores of Indian films starring superstars like Shammi and Shashi Kapoor have featured Kashmir as a venue heavily even though very few films were made to address the conflict itself. Kashmir has also served as host to shoot dozens of Bollywood song sequences.

Such was the craze that popular tourist destinations were named after Bollywood films such as Betaab Valley which takes its name from the Bollywood blockbuster Betaab. In the same area, a Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Baijan film has inspired some to call a particular patch of land where the film was shot as "Bajrangi Spot". In fact, after an anti-India armed insurgency erupted in the region in 1989, that brought film shootings in the region to a halt, Kashmir began to witness a flow of Indian producers in early 2000.

However, representation of Kashmir in the films has always been a controversial subject for Kashmiris who believe the representations as a mix of appropriation, gross generalisations and Islamophobic.

"In earlier films, the focus was on geography and stereotypical representations. The focus was not on the agency. Actors who represented Kashmir were presented as dupes with no politics but this larger idea that Kashmir was a place of desire with actors singing on boats was there in the movies. Then the violence was introduced into this territory and who did the violence was important. These characters came wrapped with uncivilised tropes and themes of fundamentalist Islam," said Kashmir based political expert Ibrahim Wani.

The space of desire

Ananya Jahanara Kabir, professor of English literature at King’s College London is the author of Territory of Desire: Representing the Valley of Kashmir (2009) which among other things explores representations of Kashmir as a "space of desire" in contemporary films more elaborately.

The professor divided Indian films made about or in Kashmir into three phases and said "we had entered phase three" which coincided with the change of status of Kashmir in August 2019 when the region's nominal autonomy was revoked. Thousands including top politicians, activists from both pro-India, pro-Independence and pro-Pakistani camps were detained amid an unprecedented communications blackout.

"The first phase was from the 60s to late 80s which showed Kashmir as this beautiful geographic space to have a fun holiday and maybe fall in love with locals. During this phase, India fought wars with Pakistan and China and inside Kashmir, there was political unrest. But the politics of the place was largely missing in the majority of films made. During phase two, which came after militancy had erupted, there was the acknowledgement of trouble in Kashmir because the industry could no longer ignore it. Now we are in phase three," she said, adding that the Indian film industry plays an important role in strengthening the government narratives on Kashmir.

Top Bollywood actors and actresses have visited the Kashmir Valley on government invitations and attended official functions, some even donning uniforms of Indian security forces.

In fact, according to the policy, "films produced, to patronize the feeling of “One Nation, Best Nation” (Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat)" will be offered subsidies by the authorities.

"There is a mainstream establishment (in India) that consists of anybody who is a culture producer who doesn't want to offend the government, this linkage is being mobilised to exert representative control over Kashmir. The machine of the apparatus of representation must be ready to control whatever may come out of Kashmir as a protest. I see any kind of inane comments made by these so-called big names as part of a machine trying to pre-empt what comes out of Kashmir," Ananya told TRT World during a telephonic interview.

Rohit Kansal Principal Secretary to Government, Information Department did not respond to calls or messages sent to him seeking his comments.

Among those who cautiously welcomed the film policy is Kashmiri actor and filmmaker Mushtaaque Ali Khan who also heads the Kashmir film festival. Khan said the policy does have the potential to develop the film industry in Kashmir in a massive way but bureaucratic challenges remain. He said close to 300 artists were in "pathetic conditions" after Doordarshan, the public service broadcaster founded by the Government of India, discontinued their services a few years ago. Until then these artists were allocated funds to produce various programmes for the channel.

"I am not sure to what extent the policy will provide employment opportunities but if it does so, it will really be akin to providing a new lease of life to artists of Kashmir," said Khan.

Many Kashmiris however believe that the logistical and security challenge apart, India's film industry will also have to navigate the tense environment that prevails in the region by earning the goodwill of the locals. And this can be achieved by an honest and positive approach by the people of Kashmir as well as the filmmakers, according to Bollywood actor from Kashmir Bhawani Bashir Yasir, who is also one of the most senior theatre directors of the region and alumni of India's prestigious National School of Drama.

Besides believing that the film policy may serve as an opportunity to develop the art form in Kashmir, Yasir also thinks that with the advent of social media it won't be easy for the film industry to project anything other than facts.

"We have been hearing this for a long time that shooting films in Kashmir is part of a project of showing normalcy in Kashmir. This is not really accurate. We must try to keep the politics and the art form separate from each other. Haven't films been shot here during militancy or protests? We also have to look towards genuine aspirations of artists who want to be in films or theatre and if the new film policy addresses their concerns, it must be given a shot. Besides, there is social media now. What happens here is not hidden from anyone," said Yasir.