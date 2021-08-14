WORLD
2 MIN READ
Austria keeps hard line on deporting Afghans even as Taliban advances
Austria was one of six EU countries that insisted last week on their right to forcibly deport rejected Afghan asylum seekers.
Austria keeps hard line on deporting Afghans even as Taliban advances
There were 51 million more migrants in the world in 2019 than in 2010, a 23 percent increase, according to a UN report. / AFP
August 14, 2021

Austria has stuck to its hard line on sending home Afghans whose requests for asylum fail even as Taliban insurgent advances prompted other European Union countries to reconsider similar stances.

"It is easy to call for a general ban on deportations to Afghanistan, while on the other hand negating the expected flight movements. Those who need protection must receive it as close as possible to their country of origin," Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told the APA news agency on Saturday.

READ MORE: Sanction Pakistan? Try blaming America for Afghanistan

Austria was one of six EU countries that insisted last week on their right to forcibly deport rejected Afghan asylum seekers.

Recommended

Three of the countries - Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands - have since changed course.

READ MORE: Turkey should take political, not military steps in Afghanistan

The Oesterreich newspaper published an opinion poll showing up to 90 percent of respondents backed the Austrian government's line.

It linked the support to a high-profile criminal case in June in which four Afghans in Vienna are suspected of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl who lost consciousness and died.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order that pledges US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare