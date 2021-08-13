With weeks until the US completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban continues to capture swathes of territory - having reached under 100 kilometres from the capital, Kabul at the time of writing. After the rural areas, provincial capitals are now falling one after the other to the Taliban. These developments, alongside the general destruction, poverty and the dire security situation have triggered a new wave of migration.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans have started migrating west, passing through Iran and Turkey to reach the European heartland. Now that Afghans have started to reach Turkey, European capitals want to extend the refugee agreement with Turkey to ensure that the refugees don’t cross into the European Union.

In other words, Europe wants to pay Turkey to bear the costs of a failed and disastrous US misadventure. This will not happen. A joint Turkish-European approach is needed instead.

After the migration wave of Syrians to Europe, the European Union’s policy became that of the ‘Fortress Europe’: building walls, attacking refugees, closing down borders and striking agreements with neighbouring countries, the EU effectively blocked all paths for refugees. The most critical and effective brick within this strategy was the refugee agreement with Turkey. Before the agreement, one million Syrian refugees sought asylum in European states. After that, the refugee flow all but stopped.

To ensure the effectiveness of the refugee agreement with Turkey, the EU, and with Greece notably at the forefront, employed an inhumane strategy: the Greek border guards repeatedly tortured refugees, sank their boats, and deported refugees illegally to Turkish islands.

To this day, the EU tolerates this strategy. Some countries even support the Greek government’s human rights violations in the Aegean Sea. By doing so, they hope to stop the small but continuous flow of refugees make it across the border without being spotted by Turkish border guards.

With the new flow of Afghan refugees, the fear in Europe is growing. Most remember 2015 and don’t want a repeat of that scenario. The EU is not willing to accept the new refugees and will work to prevent them from reaching their countries.

European officials have expressed paying Turkey to host the refugees and extend the refugee agreement to Afghan refugees as well. This attitude is another display of egocentric and selfish European politics.

However, in reality, this attitude by the EU will ultimately only harm itself and increase new and additional costs that are avoidable and unnecessary. Turkey has learned from the experience of the refugee agreement with the EU. The agreement combined several aspects from visa liberation, to financial aid to the refugees, and a modernisation of the Customs Union. The EU failed to deliver, and Turkey is hesitant to trust the EU with a new agreement.