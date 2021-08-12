Rains overnight in wildfire-ravaged areas of Greece have helped "improve the situation" on Thursday, a local mayor has said but hundreds of firefighters, many on loan from other countries, were still battling to contain new flare-ups.

Fires fanned by Greece's most severe heatwave in decades – which authorities have blamed on climate change – have left three dead, hundreds homeless, thousands forced to evacuate, and economic and environmental devastation in their wake.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the devastating wildfires that burned across the country for more than a week were the greatest ecological catastrophe Greece had seen in decades.

By Thursday, the situation was much improved, with most large wildfires on the wane. But Mitsotakis warned the danger of more blazes was still present.

'Greatest ecological catastrophe'

“We managed to save lives but we lost forests and property,” Mitsotakis said, describing the wildfires as “the greatest ecological catastrophe of the last few decades.”

Mitsotakis, speaking during a news conference in Athens, his first since the fires broke out, said authorities had faced around 100 active blazes each day.

“We are in the middle of August and it’s clear we will have difficult days ahead of us” until the main season during which fires break out is over.

“The climate crisis — I’d like to use this term, and not climate change — the climate crisis is here,” he said, adding he was ready to make the “bold changes” needed to tackle the changing climate.

“This is a common crisis for all of us,” he said, noting that climate change is a global issue.

Over 247,000 acres burnt

More than 247,000 acres have been burnt by wildfires raging in Greece over the last two weeks, the most destructive fires in the country since 2007, data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) showed on Thursday.

Since July 29, fires have scorched 250,000 acres during the country's worst heatwave in decades, according to AFP calculations using EFFIS data.

"The fire fronts are still active" on the island of Evia and the Arcadia region of the Peloponnese peninsula and "fires are constantly flaring up" in both areas, a firefighting official told AFP.

And a new fire broke out on Thursday morning in a forested area of Aspropyrgos, 20 km (12 miles) northwest of Athens.

Evia and Arcadia

For nine days, Greek firefighters and locals have battled a blaze on Evia, the country's second largest island just northeast of the capital Athens.

The falling temperatures and overnight rain in Evia, the Peloponnese and central Greece had helped "improve the situation," said Stathis Koulis, the mayor of Gortynia.

The village of Gortynia in a mountainous area of Arcadia 200 km (120 miles) west of Athens has become the primary focus in the Peloponnese, with deep ravines posing a challenge to firefighters.

Twenty villages have been evacuated in the area over the past few days and 680 firefighters, including from France, Czech Republic and Britain, and five water-dropping aircraft have been relentlessly battling the flames.

Regional official Christos Lambropoulos said crews were concentrating on keeping the fire from reaching the area's highest mountain, Mainalo.

'Start from scratch'

On Evia island, locals were struggling to comprehend the loss from the fires.