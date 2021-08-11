On July 25, 2021 Tunisian President Kais Saied made a controversial decision to freeze the parliament for 30 days, dismiss the prime minister and his cabinet and lift the immunity of the parliamentarians.

The Constitutional Court, the body responsible for reviewing Saied’s decisions, has not been set up, and two weeks following Saied’s decisions, the roadmap for the future of Tunisian democracy remains unclear. There are four major elements that will dictate what’s to come, and the first is the role of ‘direct democracy’.

The first dilemma is whether Saied will be able to implement his envisioned plan of a hybrid system between direct democracy and presidentialism. Amending the constitution for a presidential system requires the support of two-thirds of parliament, and an absolute majority of votes cast in a subsequent referendum. Electoral laws are organic laws and amending them requires the absolute majority within parliament.

Receiving support from parliament would entail Saied resuming its workings or mandating new elections, after which he would have to either convince the existing parties, or form a party loyal to him to receive enough seats. This remains a tall order, as Saied’s plan would imply that parties voluntarily give up a substantive portion of their powers, as elections would be held for individuals rather than party lists.

Furthermore, Tunisia’s current electoral system combines proportional representation with the Hare quota method, making earning a majority of the seats a very challenging task for a single party. While the parliament is not a very popular institution in Tunisia, many Tunisians don’t favour a presidential system either.

Although regional and territorial elections have not taken place yet, their composition will include members elected from lists, mayors and representatives from unions and governors. The role of appointed governors, which remains important, and other participants remains unclear within Saied’s envisioned framework.

The future role of the parliament

Saied’s intervention undoubtedly challenged the authority of the parliament. However, even prior to this, the parliament had plenty of shortcomings: its resources were quite limited and its internal workings hindered the contributions of individual MPs.

According to 2020 Arab Barometer survey results, only 15 percent of Tunisians trusted the government, and 89 percent thought that corruption is prevalent in national-level institutions. Many are disillusioned with the composition of post-revolutionary parliaments that did not live up to the aspirations of the people.

According to the most recent polls, Abir Moussi’s party, PDL, comes at the top with 36 percent of the vote, Ennahda comes second with 18.6 percent, followed by Qalb Tounes with 10.1 percent. It remains unlikely that Abir Moussi — who occasionally discredits the revolution in her speeches, and even applauded Saied’s intervention — would be willing to form a coalition government with either party.

Thus, even if new elections are held, the protracted coalition crisis may continue and Tunisia may be governed by technocrat cabinets, with the president exerting an overarching influence.

The future of Ennahda

The July 25 intervention, and the following events, including the house arrest of senior Ennahda member Anouar Maarouf, pose one of the greatest threats for Ennahda since the revolution.