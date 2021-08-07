Wildfires rampaged through some of Greece’s last remaining forests for yet another day, encroaching on more inhabited areas after burning scores of homes, businesses and farms during the country's worst heat wave in three decades.

One of the massive fires advanced up the slopes of Mount Parnitha, a national park north of Athens and one of the last substantial forests near the Greek capital.

The blaze sent choking smoke across the capital region, where authorities set up a hotline for residents with breathing problems. Throughout the day, fire crews struggled to contain constant flare-ups.

Thousands of residents and vacationers in areas where fires broke out days ago have fled by land and by sea as firefighters and volunteers battled through the night.

Apocalyptic scenes

In apocalyptic scenes overnight and into Saturday morning, ferries evacuated 1,153 people from a seaside village and beaches on Evia, an island of rugged, forested mountains popular with holidaymakers and campers, after approaching flames cut off other means of escape.

People clutched babies and helped elderly people traverse a pebble beach to the small ferries. Behind them, towering flames and smoke blanketed the forested hills.

The scale of Greece's wildfires has been breathtaking, with more than 100 breaking out across the country over the past few days. Most were quickly tamed, but several rapidly burned out of control, consuming homes and causing untold ecological damage.

To the south, in the Mani region of the Peloponnese, the site of one major fire, a local official estimated that around 70% of her area had been destroyed.

“It’s a biblical catastrophe. We’re talking about three-quarters of the municipality,” East Mani Deputy Mayor Drakoulakou told state broadcaster ERT, pleading for more water-dropping aircraft.

Other local officials and residents in southern Greece, near Athens and on Evia also made televised appeals for more firefighting help, particularly air support.

The Greek government requested backing for its stretched resources through the European Union’s emergency support system. Firefighters and aircraft have arrived from France, Ukraine, Cyprus, Croatia, Sweden and Israel, with more arriving Saturday from Romania and Switzerland.

Egypt said Saturday it was sending two helicopters to Greece, while 36 Czech firefighters with 15 vehicles were expected to arrive early Monday.

