Shared concern to resist the Taliban in Afghanistan, containing China and addressing Washington’s worries about India’s democracy dominated the talks between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Wednesday.

Blinken, on a two-day India visit to India, had a meeting with Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval before he headed for his scheduled meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.

The duo addressed a joint press conference soon after their meeting, taking questions mainly on China, Afghanistan and democracy, which Blinken referred to as a “work in progress”.

For regional experts, Blinken's visit carries a symbolic weight since it's the first high profile contact between the US and India ever since Joe Biden came into power.

Speaking to TRT World, India's foreign affairs analyst Gautam Lahiri said that Washington and New Delhi have a "clear convergence on two issues - Afghanistan and China."

"On those two issues they are clearly on the same page but on the question of human rights and trends in democracy in India, there are differences," said Lahiri, who is based in New Delhi.

Ever since the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into power in 2014, India has received criticism about its declining record on civil rights and liberties, with some global watchdogs describing it as a "flawed democracy".

For foreign policy analysts, Blinken had a tough task ahead to strike a cordial tone with the Indian leadership while deploying the rhetoric of democracy to skillfully tackle the American civil society, which has voiced serious concerns over some of the BJP's controversial policies aimed at targeting activists and 'marginalising' the country's Muslim minority.

On China

The two senior ministers did not mention China, but it was evident that containing Beijing is one of the shared interests of the two countries, like it was over the last decade as both ministers spoke at length about Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), an organization of shared interests between US, Japan, Australia and India in the Indo-Pacific.

Blinken clarified that QUAD is not about military cooperation but about “pulling resources” among “like minded countries” to “work collectively” as the Covid-19 “vaccine initiative” has indicated. Jaishankar was perhaps more direct in stating that in the “globalised world”, India has serious interests in many parts of the world, including the Indo-Pacific.

While India addresses those interests, other countries – like China – may assume “it is directed against them.” The countries – “whatever is their interest, their good and good of the world “– can act on that,” he added.

In his opening remarks, Jaishankar clarified that the QUAD framework is not just about humanitarian cooperation only but “maritime security, HADR (Hughes Air Defence Radar), counter-terrorism, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber and digital concerns” as well.

Earlier in the day, Blinken met a group of predominantly Delhi-based civil society members, which included the Director of Tibet House, a culture-centre to promote Tibet in India instituted by the Dalai Lama in 1965.

It was also reported that Blinken met with the Director of the Bureau of the Delhi Dalai Lama in Delhi, Ngodup Dongchung “for a separate meeting on Wednesday morning.”

Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader espouses the Tibetan cause and is considered a strong opposition to Chinese policies in Tibet.

A prominent member of India’s civil society and geopolitics analyst Brahma Chellaney interpreted it as an “intent to raise” to underscore the issue of Tibet globally.

“Blinken’s meeting with Dalai Lama’s envoy – and Modi’s publicized birthday greetings to the Tibetan leader (a Modi-Dalai Lama meeting seems likely) – signal US and Indian intent to raise the profile of the Tibet issue at a time when Xi’s Tibet visit showcased his aggressive policies,” Brahma Chellaney said on Twitter.

Chinese president Xi Jinping visited Tibet, an autonomous region, on July 20-21, considered a rare event even in China.