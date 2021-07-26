Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked the Prime Minister, ousted the elected government, and froze the parliament in a move that caused the biggest political crisis in the country since the 2011 revolution.

His critics quickly called the escalation ‘a coup,’ as military vehicles surrounded the parliament and state television building. Saied warned that armed forces would respond to anyone who thinks of resorting to violence. Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi said it was an assault on democracy.

Here’s what you need to know about Tunisia's decade long experiment with democracy following the revolution.

Demands of the revolution

It started with an act of self-immolation in December 2010. Mohamed Bouazizi, a young vendor who always faced police intimidation as he struggled to sell fruits, set himself alight, triggering a widespread protest movement that took the shape of a revolution by the spring of 2011. It brought the grudges caused by gruelling unemployment to the surface as well as corruption, repression, and decades of rule of autocratic leaders.

As protests morphed into a massive revolt backed by "a silent majority", President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali’s long rule that lasted 23 years finally came to an end.

The protesters' demands were clear: a complete overhaul of the system they saw as the root of the country's long-running problems.

Ten months after the self-immolation of the fruit seller, Tunisians held a free and fair election for the first time. Ennahdha party which was banned before the revolution emerged as a leading political front. It stitched together a coalition to form the government and drafted a new constitution. The party has been a consistent part of coalition governments ever since.

A national constituent assembly that was selected during the poll was tasked to write the new constitution.

In January 2014, the parliament passed a constitution determining the rules of a new political era as it split power between the president and prime minister.

The constitution vs Saied’s aspirations