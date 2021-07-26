Tunisia found itself gripped in a political crisis following the decision of President Kais Saied to dismiss the government and freeze the parliament on Sunday.

Other parties such as Ennahda and Karama called the president’s move a coup, launching demonstrations on the streets. Saied announced that he would assume the executive authority with the assistance of the next prime minister which would be the biggest challenge yet to the democratic system Tunisia introduced in a 2011 revolution.

Here's how Saied emerged as a key figure in Tunisian politics.

Saied came to power in 2019 as the country's second elected president since the 2011 revolution. He won 72 percent of the votes. The 63-year-old law professor who is an expert in constitutional law had no prior political experience before being elected.

Previously, amid the worsening political atmosphere in the country, the former law professor refused to vote in any of the parliamentary elections that took place in the country since the 2011 revolution as he argued that the electoral system favoured certain parties.

Following the 2011 revolution that toppled the country’s long-standing ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Saied started to become more visible in the public eye. He often appeared on TV to comment on public affairs - primarily based on the country’s 2014 constitution draft.

In 2012, in an interview, he stated his opposition to the parliamentary system. Although Saied was not against the revolution and supported it, he defended different ideas about which constitution his country should adopt.

"The National Constituent Assembly must bear its historical responsibility and admit before the Tunisian people that it has failed and the powers emanating from it in managing this transitional phase, and accordingly, it must end its legal existence and dissolve itself," he said.

Also in another interview, he said: “The balance of powers is only guaranteed if there also exists genuine pluralism. The constitution of 1959 was not so bad in itself. The problem was the existence of a single or dominant party which gave all powers to the Head of State”.

“What interests us is that there are guarantees to make sure that the next regime represents a complete break with what we lived through before. We think that the debate surrounding the institutional guarantees is more important than that surrounding the type of system. We must give parliament real powers of control over the government, give the opposition an actual position of influence, and plan for the introduction of independent constitutional authorities, in particular a constitutional court,” he added.

Lining up six points on his personal Facebook account in 2013, the law professor again proposed the National Constituent Assembly to dissolve itself and end its legal existence.