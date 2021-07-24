Philippine authorities moved thousands of residents in the capital, Manila, out of low-lying communities as heavy monsoon rains, compounded by a tropical storm, flooded the city and nearby provinces.

The national disaster agency said on Saturday that about 15,000 people, most of them from areas prone to flooding in Manila, had moved into evacuation centres.

"We decided to evacuate early," said Luzviminda Tayson, 61.

"We don't want the waters to rise and be caught," said Tayson, one of about 2,90 0 evacuees who were reminded to practice physical distancing as they took refuge in a primary school in Marikina city.

Increasing impacts of climate change

Harsh weather has hit nearly all corners of the globe in recent weeks, bringing floods to China, India, and Western Europe and heat waves to North America, heightening fears about the impact of climate change.