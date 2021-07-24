WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands evacuated as monsoon rains flood parts of Philippines
The Philippines' national disaster agency said that about 15,000 people, most of them from areas prone to flooding in Manila and those in other low-lying provinces, had been moved into evacuation centres.
Thousands evacuated as monsoon rains flood parts of Philippines
A man on a bicycle wades through a flooded street in Manila, Philippines, July 24, 2021. / Reuters
July 24, 2021

Philippine authorities moved thousands of residents in the capital, Manila, out of low-lying communities as heavy monsoon rains, compounded by a tropical storm, flooded the city and nearby provinces.

The national disaster agency said on Saturday that about 15,000 people, most of them from areas prone to flooding in Manila, had moved into evacuation centres.

"We decided to evacuate early," said Luzviminda Tayson, 61.

"We don't want the waters to rise and be caught," said Tayson, one of about 2,90 0 evacuees who were reminded to practice physical distancing as they took refuge in a primary school in Marikina city.

READ MORE: Thousands flee fresh floods in China as typhoon approaches country’s east

Increasing impacts of climate change

Harsh weather has hit nearly all corners of the globe in recent weeks, bringing floods to China, India, and Western Europe and heat waves to North America, heightening fears about the impact of climate change.

Recommended

The Philippines, a Southeast Asian archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, is hit by about 20 tropical storms a year but a warmer Pacific Ocean will make storms more powerful and bring heavier rain, meteorologists say.

READ MORE: Scores killed in landslides, monsoon flooding in western India

In some parts of the Philippine capital region, an urban sprawl of more than 13 million people, floodwaters rose waist-high in places and cut off roads to light vehicles.

The Philippines is also grappling with one of the worst outbreaks of Covid-19 in Asia and has tightened curbs to prevent the spread of the more infectious Delta variant.

With more than 1.54 million cases and 27,131 deaths, the Philippines has the second-highest number of Covid-19 infections and fatalities in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia.

The public works ministry was busy on Saturday clearing debris and landslides from roads in the provinces, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

"Some houses were flooded up to the roof," Humerlito Dolor, governor of Oriental Mindoro province south of the capital, told DZMM radio station. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school