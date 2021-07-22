At least 20 civilians have been killed and tens of thousands displaced in clashes between rebels and pro-government forces in Ethiopia's Afar region, which borders war-hit Tigray, an official said.

"The heavy fighting is still continuing. So totally about 70,000 are affected directly and they are displaced... More than 20 civilians are dead," Mohammed Hussen said on Thursday, an official with Ethiopia's national disaster response agency based in Afar.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray last November to oust the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Though he declared victory later that month, fighting has dragged on, killing thousands of people and plunging hundreds of thousands into famine, according to the United Nations.

Tigrayan fighters crossed into Afar

Forces from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region have mounted attacks in neighbouring Afar region, marking an expansion of an eight-month-old conflict into a previously untouched area.

Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Tigrayan forces, confirmed on Sunday they had been fighting over the weekend in Afar.

"We are not interested in any territorial gains in Afar, we are more interested in degrading enemy fighting capabilities," he said via satellite phone.

He said that Tigrayan forces had repelled militias from Ethiopia's Oromiya region who had been sent to fight alongside the Afar regional forces.

READ MORE: Clashes reported between Ethiopian troops, Tigrayan forces in refugee camp