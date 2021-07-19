WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens killed in bus crash in Pakistan ahead of Eid holiday
The speeding bus was travelling from Sialkot city to Dera Ghazi Khan in eastern Punjab province when it hit a container truck on the highway.
Dozens killed in bus crash in Pakistan ahead of Eid holiday
Local residents look at the wreckage of a bus at the site of an accident near Dera Ghazi Khan, Pakistan, July 19, 2021. / AP
July 19, 2021

A speeding bus carrying mostly labourers travelling home for a major Muslim holiday rammed into a container truck on a busy highway in central Pakistan, killing at least 33 people and injuring 40, police and rescue officials have said.

The bus had left the city of Sialkot and was travelling on Taunsa Road; its destination was the city of Dera Ghazi Khan in eastern Punjab province, senior police officer Hassan Javed said on Monday. 

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, he said.

Rescuers transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Recommended

According to Sher Khan, who was in charge of the rescue team at the site, some of those injured were in critical condition. He said the passengers were travelling to their home district of Rajanpur to celebrate the upcoming Muslim Eid al Adha feast.

Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.

READ MORE:Nine Chinese among 13 killed in Pakistan bus incident

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school