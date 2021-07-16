Eleven African heads of state have called this week for $100 billion in hardship funding to help the economies of their countries out of the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lockdowns and reduced travel and trade have thrown sub-Saharan Africa into recession.

While most African nations haven't reached the peaks of fatalities and infection seen in other parts of the world, there are concerns that a third wave of the coronavirus could get worse, with faster-spreading variants driving infections.

Appeal for help from vulnerable economies

The leaders met in Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan, where they produced a declaration asking for $100 billion for the period of 2022-2025 from the International Development Association (IDA), an arm of the World Bank Group that offers loans and grants to some of the world's poorest countries.

The funding would be a step up from a previous disbursement of $82 billion agreed in 2019.