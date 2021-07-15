An Israeli parliamentarian associated with the Likud Party proposed new law on Wednesday to prevent the reopening of the American consulate for Palestinians.

According to the Times of Israel, the far-right MP Nir Barkat's move came after the US President Joe Biden’s administration in May announced reopening its Jerusalem consulate to the Palestinians, as well as the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s mission in Washington, in a bid to repair ties with the oppressed people of the contested land.

Barkat, who previously called Israeli civilians to arm themselves with guns against Palestinians when he was the mayor of Jerusalem, said the permission would turn the city into a ‘Palestinian consular capital’.

“We are talking about the unification of Jerusalem,” Barkat, a former mayor of Jerusalem, told Channel 12, arguing that his legislation was needed to prevent the de facto division of Israel’s sovereign capital.

“Before we know it, there will be all sorts of European consulates in Jerusalem, and it will turn into the consular capital for the Palestinians.”

There are already several European countries that keep their diplomatic missions in Jerusalem to Palestinians.

The US consulate in Jerusalem served as a de facto embassy for the Palestinians until 2019, when former President Donald Trump shuttered it and declared his decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.