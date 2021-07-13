A criminal syndicate behind devastating ransomeware cyber attacks in the US has gone offline, leaving experts to wonder what might have happened.

It's not clear if law enforcement agencies are behind the takedown of the gang believed to be based in Russia.

REvil's dark web data-leak site and ransom-negotiating portals were both unreachable, cybersecurity researchers said on Tuesday.

The group was responsible for the Memorial Day ransomware attack on the meat processor JBS and the supply-chain attack this month targeting the software company Kaseya that crippled well over 1,000 businesses globally.

President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on a call on Friday that he needed to rein in attacks from Russia-based groups and warned that the US had the right to defend its people and critical infrastructure from attacks.

Laying low or switching methods?

But there were no immediate or public signs that the government had anything to do with REvil appearing offline.