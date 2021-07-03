A suicide bombing attack by the Al Shabab militant group on a crowded tea shop in Somalia's capital Mogadishu killed 10 people and wounded dozens, the government said.

The death toll from the attack, which targeted a tea shop near heavily guarded government institutions on Friday evening, was significantly higher than the four previously reported.

"On the evening of July 2, a suicide bomber wearing a vest detonated the device near the Juba Hotel, killing at least 10 people with dozens injured," the ministry of information, culture and tourism said in a statement on Saturday.

"The attack occurred during a busy hour where the victims were enjoying a local tea shop," it added, saying the "malicious" attack was by Al Shabab.

The Al Qaeda-linked group swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement saying "15 elements from the governmental intelligence, police, and militia were killed and 22 others were wounded."

READ MORE: Somalia: Many dead in minibus explosion caused by landmine

Attack close to intelligence agency