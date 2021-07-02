The highly infectious Delta variant of coronavirus is spreading like wildfire at record speeds across the African continent.

Infection numbers have continuously increased in the continent for six weeks with 224,000 new cases being recorded every week. The real numbers are expected to be much higher than the official estimate. Deaths have also increased by 15 percent across 38 African countries to nearly 3,000 in the same period.

"The speed and scale of Africa's third wave is like nothing we've seen before," Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's regional director for Africa.

The worrying trend raises alarm considering the low numbers of tests and the lack of available vaccines in most of the African countries.

“Covid-19 cases are doubling every three weeks, compared to every four weeks at the start of the second wave. Almost 202,000 cases were reported in the past week and the continent is on the verge of exceeding its worst week ever in this pandemic,” Dr Moeti said.

Delta storm

The Delta variant, which is said to be around 60 percent more infectious than other variants, has so far been detected in 16 African countries.

The continent’s worst-hit South Africa records more than 16,000 new Covid-19 infections a day, largely because of the more infectious Delta variant, and only about 5 percent of the population have received at least one vaccine dose.

The constant rise has forced President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce a return to level-four measures last week which includes a nationwide curfew between 9 pm and 4 am and a ban on the sale of alcohol.

Apart from South Africa, two countries in particular that have been overwhelmed with the unstoppable rise of cases, are Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In Uganda, 45 million people have been under a strict dusk-to-dawn curfew since June 18 as the Delta variant accounts for 97 percent of samples sequenced. With frozen public and private transport, many traders and street vendors in capital Kampala sleep where they worked all day at markets.

The head of DR Congo's fight against Covid-19 warned of a "catastrophe" if the Delta variant keeps rapidly spreading in the country, saying hospitals were already overwhelmed and morgues overflowing.

DR Congo's case numbers have jumped over the last month as the Delta variant now represents 84 percent of total infections. The country’s total number of cases stands at around 42,000.

Jean-Jacques Muyembe is the head of the National Institute of Biomedical Research and the person charged with the country's coronavirus response,