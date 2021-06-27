A decisive, second round of voting in France's regional elections is being scrutinised as a litmus test of whether the anti-immigration far right is gaining in acceptability before the French presidential election next year.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally, has spent a decade trying to cast off the extremist reputation that made the party anathema to many French voters in its previous guise as the National Front.

A failure to win control of a region Sunday would mark a stinging setback for the rebranded party.

There were plenty of hand sanitiser bottles but not many voters at a polling station in Saint-Quentin in northern France as elections went under way.

Paris voting stations that sometimes see lines stood largely empty, other than a few elderly voters. Turnout nationwide was less than 13 percent by midday.

A record-low turnout of 33 percent in the first round of voting on June 20 had proved particularly damaging for the National Rally and Le Pen's hopes of securing a regional breakthrough to bolster her 2022 presidential campaign. The party has not previously won a region.

