A series of Israeli air strikes that left dozens of people dead in a Gaza neighbourhood were conducted "without warning" and "with limited intelligence about what they were attacking," an investigation has determined.

The New York Times video probe, which relies in part on Anadolu Agency footage, examines Israeli air strikes that targeted the upscale Rimal neighbourhood using some of the Israeli military's largest bombs.

The strikes flattened three apartment buildings in the early morning hours of May 16, resulting in 44 deaths in what marked the single deadliest incident of Israel's 11-day air campaign.

Israel says the strikes targeted an underground Hamas command centre, and while "there is no evidence Israel struck or directly targeted the apartment buildings," experts told the US newspaper the types of strikes that were documented "can easily lead to catastrophe and could be a war crime."

The Israeli military told the Times that while they targeted the Hamas command centre, they did not know its exact location, nor its size.

It did not provide evidence of the alleged command centre, and Hamas denied it exists.

READ MORE: UN rights chief: Israeli strikes on Gaza may be war crimes