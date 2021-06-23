On June 16, Mai Afaneh, a 29-year-old Palestinian psychiatrist who was teaching at al Istiqlal University was shot dead in her car by Israeli forces at the entrance of the town of Hizma in West Bank.

The Israeli army claims that she was attempting a car ramming attack and a knife attack as she was driving on an under-construction road.

The incident sent a double shockwave through Afaneh’s family both for the accusations that they vehemently deny, insisting that she had neither a motive nor the capacity to carry out such an attack, and for being denied her slain body. Afaneh is survived by her husband and 5-year-old daughter.

Human Rights Watch’s Israel and Palestine Director Omar Shakir points that it’s a practice that contravenes the customary international humanitarian law requirement to “endeavor to facilitate the return of the remains of the deceased upon request of the party to which they belong."

“Deliberately and unlawfully punishing the families of the deceased, who are not accused of any wrongdoing, constitutes a form of collective punishment, another serious violation of international humanitarian law,” Shakir told TRT World.

Afaneh is now among those Palestinians who have been killed by Israeli soldiers with no proof that they posed an imminent threat to anyone’s life.

“It can also amount to cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment of the families of the deceased, a violation of international human rights law.”

On June 23 last year, a 26-year-old Palestinian, Ahmad Erekat was killed by Israeli forces at an occupied West Bank checkpoint between Jerusalem and Bethlehem. The Israeli account claims he intended to run over an officer when his car hit a booth while driving through the checkpoint. His family says planning such an attack would have been “impossible” as he was getting married later in the week. A Forensic Architecture investigation later refuted Israeli claims that he was justifiably gunned down.

Palestinian bodies as bargaining chips